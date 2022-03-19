Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stake Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 185,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Watsco were worth $57,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp increased its stake in Watsco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 414,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 205,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Watsco by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 189,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Watsco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.83.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $308.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.03 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.39.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 72.63%.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.