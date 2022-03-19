Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

LICY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Li-Cycle stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 28.30 and a current ratio of 28.35. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 3,072.40% and a negative return on equity of 63.60%. The business had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $92,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

