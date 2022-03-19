Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.
NASDAQ INTZ opened at $2.52 on Friday. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
INTZ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Intrusion from $4.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.
Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.
