Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.40 million-$14.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.20 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRAM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Everspin Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $183.98 million, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $14.36.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

