Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $534,000 Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,542.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $286.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.87 and a 200-day moving average of $366.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.30 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

