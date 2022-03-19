The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the quarter. Allstate makes up about 3.0% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 102.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,743 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4,216.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after acquiring an additional 253,724 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,239,000 after acquiring an additional 230,335 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 29.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 872,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,035,000 after acquiring an additional 200,215 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,401,000 after acquiring an additional 163,119 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.93.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $133.50 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.27.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

