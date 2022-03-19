ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $131.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COP. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.82.

COP opened at $99.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.60. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $104.44.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 530.7% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

