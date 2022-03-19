Main Street Capital Co. Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 3.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 85.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $2,157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after acquiring an additional 42,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 113,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

