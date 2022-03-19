Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Announces Earnings Results

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS.

Shares of VIRI stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53. Virios Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Get Virios Therapeutics alerts:

In other Virios Therapeutics news, CEO Gregory Scott Duncan purchased 5,000 shares of Virios Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Pridgen purchased 8,827 shares of Virios Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,960.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,007 shares of company stock worth $113,997. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Virios Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virios Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Virios Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Virios Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Virios Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

About Virios Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.