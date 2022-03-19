IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CLRG)

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ CLRG opened at $34.50 on Friday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

