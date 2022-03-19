Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 12,244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $49.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

