J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.72.
NASDAQ JBHT opened at $215.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.64. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.
In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. blooom inc. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
