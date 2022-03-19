United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.96-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.86. United States Steel also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.960-$3.000 EPS.

Shares of X opened at $32.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.94. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $34.80.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts predict that United States Steel will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.10.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 1,622.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after buying an additional 404,165 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in United States Steel by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

