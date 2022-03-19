Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 417 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT stock opened at $100.68 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $93.19 and a one year high of $109.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.21.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.