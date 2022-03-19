Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,730,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,527 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $226,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,274,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $105.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $93.60 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.19.

Several equities analysts have commented on IAC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile (Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

