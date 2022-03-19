Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Holdings Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 824,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,094 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $25,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGN opened at $35.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion and a PE ratio of 6.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 411.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

