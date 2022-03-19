Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $6.27 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,573 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 133,032 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,715,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,596 shares of company stock worth $3,831,954. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $122.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $215.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

