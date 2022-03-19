Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Announces Earnings Results

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Heritage Global stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Heritage Global has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 488.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the third quarter worth $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 92.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 44,888 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the second quarter worth $100,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

