Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Announces Earnings Results

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.
Heritage Global stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Heritage Global has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.51.
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday.
About Heritage Global (Get Rating)
Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heritage Global (HGBL)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.