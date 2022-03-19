Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) CEO William Hinshaw Purchases 13,089 Shares

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) CEO William Hinshaw acquired 13,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William Hinshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of Axcella Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $27,373.50.

AXLA opened at $2.79 on Friday. Axcella Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $108.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axcella Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Axcella Health by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Axcella Health by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXLA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.61.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

