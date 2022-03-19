Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $141.71 Million Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,433 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.05% of Pacira BioSciences worth $141,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $92,072.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,859 shares of company stock worth $3,164,951. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $72.92 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.22.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

