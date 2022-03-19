SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by American Asset Management Inc.

American Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 31.1% of American Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $35,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 32,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $179.30 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.