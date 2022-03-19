Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPXI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 508.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of FPXI opened at $49.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $58.82. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $70.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

