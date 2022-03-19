Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,295 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $238.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.