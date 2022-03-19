Wealth CMT Reduces Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Wealth CMT decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.1% of Wealth CMT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,089,000 after acquiring an additional 58,351 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $204.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.58. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.96 and a twelve month high of $220.90.

