Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases 2,844 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,715. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

DUK stock opened at $105.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

