Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 4,640 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.4% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $89.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.35. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $78.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

