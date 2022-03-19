Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Diageo by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,761 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Diageo by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after purchasing an additional 149,706 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 180,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,386,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $198.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.35. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $163.41 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $954.62.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

