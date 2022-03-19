Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.70. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Nomura had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomura by 8.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 21.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 14.5% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 13.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

