ScPrime Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,335.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $25.96 million and approximately $11,335.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001499 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,415,211 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

