Taraxa Price Tops $0.0063 (TARA)

Taraxa (TARA) traded up 56.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Taraxa has a total market capitalization of $8.42 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Taraxa has traded 49.2% higher against the dollar. One Taraxa coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taraxa Profile

Taraxa (TARA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,021,474 coins. The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

Buying and Selling Taraxa

