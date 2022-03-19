Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.270-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $568 million-$578 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $548.07 million.Samsara also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IOT. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $16.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78. Samsara has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 81.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $77,320,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $28,511,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

