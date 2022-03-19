Capital CS Group LLC Buys New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Home Depot by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock opened at $340.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.43 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $355.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.66.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

