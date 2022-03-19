Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 693 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 229,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Western Financial Corporation increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 11,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

EXPD opened at $106.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average of $119.63. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.37 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.