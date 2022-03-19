Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 1.3% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after buying an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $231.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

