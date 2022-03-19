Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 73 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,186.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,341.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,361.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a PE ratio of 77.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,720.81.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.