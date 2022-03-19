Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.600-$6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.000-$6.000 EPS.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $55.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. Capri has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.95.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,053,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,647,000 after buying an additional 114,137 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 354,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

