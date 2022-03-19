850 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. ASML makes up 0.6% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $679.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $541.31 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $657.05 and a 200 day moving average of $753.70.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

