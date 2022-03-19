Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Invests $398,000 in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 198.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,852 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 114.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after acquiring an additional 750,829 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 66.9% during the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 937,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,185,000 after acquiring an additional 375,864 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 19.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,361,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,139,000 after acquiring an additional 224,263 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 16.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,181,000 after acquiring an additional 145,773 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $146.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.34. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

