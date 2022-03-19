Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 516.2% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,748,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977,434 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,043 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,330 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,232 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $78.39 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $77.99 and a 12-month high of $82.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

