Kinloch Capital LLC Purchases 29,681 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 501.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,681 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,376 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,764 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after acquiring an additional 137,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 64,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53.

