Kinloch Capital LLC Buys 3,140 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy comprises 1.8% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

ATO stock opened at $112.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.49. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $116.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

