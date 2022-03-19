Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Sells $82,135.50 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ARE opened at $195.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.91 and a 12 month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARE. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,044,000 after buying an additional 842,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $3,007,227,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,623,000 after buying an additional 822,034 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,624,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,213,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,273,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,841,000 after buying an additional 186,573 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

