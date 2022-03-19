XTRABYTES Hits Market Capitalization of $359,343.92 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (XBY) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $359,343.92 and $28.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00218724 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00209213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00027108 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.62 or 0.07047211 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

