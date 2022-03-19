Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,764,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,216,000 after buying an additional 190,363 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,180,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,575,000 after buying an additional 44,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,679,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 986,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after buying an additional 213,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

FSS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

