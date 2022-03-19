Bellecapital International Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Bellecapital International Ltd. trimmed its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,215 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SSD opened at $119.57 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $98.71 and a one year high of $141.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.80 and a 200 day moving average of $118.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

SSD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

