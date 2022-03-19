Zel Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, Zel has traded flat against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.42 or 0.00412645 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00073395 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00100049 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000104 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007467 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

