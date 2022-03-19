Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. Brooks Automation posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.34 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $87.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $70.17 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Brooks Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

