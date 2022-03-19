Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Announces Earnings Results

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CMC opened at $40.45 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,059,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

