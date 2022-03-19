Insider Selling: Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Sells 257 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $128.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.29. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPLK. Citigroup raised their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

