Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.64 Per Share

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.64 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42.

Medifast has raised its dividend by 37.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Medifast has a payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medifast to earn $18.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $186.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.56. Medifast has a 1-year low of $161.44 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Medifast’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

MED has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

In other news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MED. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Medifast by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

